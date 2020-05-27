Times Kiara Advani Stunned Her Fans With Manish Malhotra Outfits

Kiara Advani is an influential celerity of the Bollywood film industry. She has been able to gather a massive fan following through her on-screen performance as well as her fashion sense. Kiara Advani usually uploads a lot of pictures on her Instagram account from her outings. She does it best when she steps out into the public with the ace designer, Manish Malhotra’s clothes. Thus, we have collected all the times Kiara Advani was seen in a Manish Malhotra dress. Here are photos of Kiara Advani shared by Manish Malhotra on his Instagram.

Kiara Advani in Manish Malhotra outfits

Here Kiara Advani certainly shows her fans how to dress up conveniently for a summer wedding. The Kabir Singh star looks stunning in this baby pink handcrafted lehenga. The lehenga also had some chikankari thread along with some sequins and was accompanied by a matching full-sleeved blouse. Her look was completed with a pink dupatta along with a pair of reflective sunglasses that gave her an edgy touch to her outfit.

Kiara Advani had gone for a tiered lehenga which was styled with a sequined blouse along with a sweetheart neckline. She opted for this look for the cover shoot of a popular entertainment magazine. She accessorized her look along with a choker and opted to blow-dry her long hair along with a bronzed make-up look.

The Lust Stories star stunned all her fans with her outfit that included a plum wine lehenga which features intricate geometrical lines. The fans appreciate how Kiara has styled her outfit with sleek straight hair and a generous dose of highlighter. The caption of the post mentioned that Kiara Advani wore this lehenga for Armaan Jain’s sangeet ceremony. This outfit happens to be one of the most liked Manish Malhotra outfits to date. The post has over one lakh eight thousand likes on Manish Malhotra’s Instagram page.

More about Kiara Advani

On the professional end, Kiara Advani was recently seen in the 2020 crime drama, Guilty. The film revolves around the story of a young woman from a small town who accuses the college heartthrob of sexual assault. The movie happens to be the first film produced by Dharma Productions' digital production arm, Dharmatic. This production house will focus on all the movies and TV shows that are set to be released on specific digital streaming sites. The film Guilty also received a lot of fan appreciation for its cast including Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Taher Shabbir, Chayan Chopra, and Tenzin Dalha.

