Kiara Advani Is A Happy Bride In Unseen Photos With Manish Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra

Days after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared an unseen picture with the bride and groom on his Instagram stories on Wednesday (February 15). The picture is from the couple's mehndi ceremony.

In the photo, Manish can be seen dressed in a moss yellow colour kurta with a black waistcoat and pajama. Kiara stunned in a classic off-white chikankari lehenga with gold borders. The pearl beaded blouse was paired with a golden yellow dupatta which had hand embroidery, swarovski crystals and pearls.

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for a mustard yellow kurta bandhi with tonal threadwork. The multi-coloured Kashmiri woven shawl added a royal look to the outfit.

Manish is a close friend to the bride and groom. In addition, both Sidharth and Kiara wore customised Manish Malhotra designs for all their wedding functions including the official ceremony, reception and mehendi. Manish Malhotra vows official Instagram handle also shared a solo portrait of Kiara on the same day.

More about Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding festivities

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently hosted a reception in Mumbai on February 13. The star-studded event was attended by their friends from the film fraternity like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn among others.

The couple got married in a lavish affair in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Pre-wedding celebrations including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet took place on February 5 and 6, respectively.

Several celebrities attended the wedding, including Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta, Kiara's childhood friend Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal.