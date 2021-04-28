Kiara Advani Is Excited For Anmol Dhillon's 'Tuesdays And Fridays' Release On Netflix

Good Newwz actor Kiara Advani is ready to watch her friend Anmol Thakeria Dhillon's movie Tuesdays and Fridays on Netflix. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share her support for Thakeria's movie's release on the OTT platform. "Looking forward to watching your movie on Netflix", she wrote with a bang emoji.

Kiara had reshared an Instagram post by Anmol Thakeria Dhillon where the debutant is seen standing with his back towards the camera in a black t-shirt. The logo for his movie Tuesdays and Fridays appears on his back. In the post, shared a week ago, Anmol invited his followers to watch the film. The movie was released on Netflix on April 16, 2021. The film was initially released in the United Arab Emirates on February 18, 2021, and officially released in Indian Cinemas on February 19, 2021.

Kiara Advani looks forward to watching Tuesdays and Fridays on Netflix

Not only this, Kiara Advani was super supportive on the day of the film's initial release date. She shared an official poster of the movie on her Instagram Story and wished her friend. She lovingly called him "Mols" and added many exclamation marks to express her excitement. She also encouraged her 17 million followers on Instagram to watch the movie writing, "In Cinemas Today!" with a punching emoji.

Kiara Advani wishes Anmol Thakeria Dhillon on the release of Tuesdays and Fridays

Director Taranveer Singh, the actors including Anmol Thakeria Dhillon and Jhataleka Malhotra make their debut in Bollywood through Tuesdays & Fridays. The film is bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Bhushan Kumar and Shobha Sant. Tuesdays And Fridays review on IMDb shows that the movie had a hard time managing to impress fans with 4.5 stars out of 10.

The plot of Tuesdays and Fridays

Varun, played by Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, is a best-selling author and Sia, played by Jhataleka, is an entertainment lawyer. The two have very different opinions about love, relationships and dating. In the romantic-comedy movie, Varun has a seven-week policy, where he decides the expiration date for his relationships at the very beginning.

When Sia learns about the rule she calls it bizarre and challenges the theory. The two get into an agreement where they must date for two days a week, Tuesdays and Fridays, only. They can see other people on the remaining days. The plot follows the romance between the couple and how they eventually fall for each other.

(Promo Image Source: Kiara Advani and Anmol Thakeria Dhillon's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.