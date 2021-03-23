Kiara Advani Leading The Race To Be In Ram Charan’s Next With Shankar, RC 15

Ram Charan's fans have been eagerly waiting to get an update about his next movie with filmmaker Shankar. According to the latest report by Pinkvilla, the makers are all set to sign Kiara Advani to play the female lead opposite Ram Charan in the upcoming RC 15 movie. Here is a look at the details about RC 15 and Kiara Advani’s role in it.

Kiara Advani in RC 15?

Earlier it was reported that Ram Charan will start shooting for Shankar’s next film from June this year. It is now reported that Shankar and Dil Raju are currently in advanced talks with Kiara Advani to play the female lead in the RC 15. Kiara has also shown keen interest to come on board this mega project with the contract also expected to close soon with the actress. The report further mentioned that the team of RC 15 was contemplating multiple options but Kiara Advani is leading the race to bag the role in the upcoming project.

The report also mentioned that the shoot of this project would not take as long as other projects of Shankar. The movie will be shot in one go with a start to finish schedule. The filmmaker is also planning to wrap up the project by December this year so that it would be ready for its release next year. The report also shared that the pre-production work has already started and the project is more or less confirmed for a release in 2022. If Kiara Advani gets on board, it would be a treat for Ram Charan and Kiara Advani to see the unique pairing on screen.

Kiara Advani's movies

Kiara Advani's debut in Bollywood happened with the 2014 movie Fugly. She then played the role of Sakshi Rawat in Neeraj Pandey's critically and commercially successful sports biopic M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Some of the well-known Kiara Advani's movies are Bharat Ane Nenu, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz among others. After finishing the Ram Charan film, Shankar will be moving on to shoot his ambitious project with Ranveer Singh in early 2022. According to the report, Kiara Advani is also expected to play a role in that film.

Image Credits: Kiara Advani Instagram