Kiara Advani Lists Factors Making Her 'excited' To Work With Kartik Aaryan For Second Time

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were last seen leaving the viewers in splits with their horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie successfully entertained the masses and minted moolah at the box office. As fans adored the duo's pairing in the movie, the two are all set to come together again for their romance musical Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kiara Advani recently opened up about working with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star for the second time.

Kiara Advani recently talked about the second-time collaboration in Satyaprem Ki Katha during a chat with HELLO! magazine. The Shershaah star talked about how successful their horror comedy became and said, "Fortunately, our pairing really worked well in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2." She further revealed she and Aaryan started off on a "great" note. Sharing an update on the upcoming film, the actor revealed that the makers and cast have begun prepping for the movie. Advani added that the movie is of her favourite genre - a love story - in which she will play the lead role of Katha.

Kiara Advani said, "We started off on such a great note. We’ve begun to prep for the film and will be shooting later this month together. I’m excited to be working with him once again! It’s a love story, my favourite genre, where I play Katha, and he plays Satya. My last was Kabir Singh, which everyone loved!"

More about Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha is an upcoming love story film that recently went on floors after facing controversy over its earlier title. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the makers of the movie recently shared a still featuring the two Bollywood stars. On Saturday, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram to share the still in which she and Kartik Aaryan could be seen giving away a beautiful pose. Sharing the still, she wrote, "Sattu Aur Katha. Love Story Begins Today !! (sic)" The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.