Kiara Advani On Choices She Made During Early Stage Of Her Career; 'Success Makes You...'

Actor Kiara Advani says the early rejections in her career and recent success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made her realized about the kinds of films she wants to be a part of in future. Kiara started her career in the film industry in 2014 with Fugly after which she played lead roles in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Abbas-Mustan’s 2017 thriller Machine, Kabir Singh and more, but the actor says that Netflix's anthology Lust Stories proved to be a career turnaround for her.

Kiara Advani says she had a 'dream' of becoming an actor

The 29-year-old actor told PTI that she feels grateful for the start of her journey, even though there were things that didn’t work out, adding, "I am grateful for the support I got from people, who gave me those chances and believed in me". "Today, I have understood more about myself, which wasn’t the case earlier. I started when I was 21. I didn’t know who I was, who I wanted to be, what I wanted to say… I had a dream of becoming an actor, but I didn’t know what kind of stories I wanted to tell or what my voice was", said Kiara.

Kiara Advani says Lust Stories & Guilty pushed her career

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame went on to state that she doesn't credit success in empowering her to make braver choices back then. Talking about how Lust Stories and Guilty pushed her career, she said, "When I chose to do Lust Stories or Guilty, I was not at my peak. Lust Stories was a choice I made because I wanted to work with Karan Johar. These films did well and pushed my career. It was all instinctive. Success makes you feel a sense of responsibility."

Opening up about the kinds of films she wants to be a part of, Kiara said that she wants to reach a larger audience with her roles. "I want to do films which will warrant a community viewing experience, want to be a part of films that reach out to a larger audience. Fortunately, all my three films are made for that. I want to make films now where families can go and watch. That is really my goal", she mentioned.

Kiara on the work front

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kartik Aaryana and Tabu in the lead, which has been ruling the ticket windows ever since it was released. She will be next seen sharing screenspace with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Apart from that, she also has Govinda Naam Mera in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani