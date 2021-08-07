Kiara Advani On Co-star Sidharth Malhotra: 'He's One Of My Closest Friends In Industry'

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to star in their upcoming film Shershaah. While the film's trailer saw promising on-screen chemistry between the two as they are also rumoured to be dating off-screen. Kiara recently spoke about her rumoured beau and revealed how he is one of her closest friends. The Kabir Singh actor also mentioned some qualities of Sidharth.

Kiara Advani's take on working with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Kiara Advani shared her experience of working with the Student Of The Year actor. She called Sidharth Malhotra a focused co-actor, who loves to prepare and thoroughly read before the shot. Kiara further said how Sidharth Malhotra's way of working is much similar to hers, which is why the two got along well while working for Shershaah. When asked about her personal relationship with Sidharth, the Lust Stories actor said Sidharth is her "one of the closest friends" in the entertainment industry. Kiara further added that the Kapoor And Sons actor is full of life and a person who is always fun to be around.

Sidharth Malhotra on his co-actor Kiara

Earlier, during an Instagram live session, one of producers of the film asked Sidharth what would he like to say about his co-actor Kiara? He replied, "Yeh Dil Maange More". Moreover, on Kiara's birthday, Sidharth took to his Instagram and shared a behind the scenes photo of him and Kiara. In the caption, the Baar Baar Dekho actor wrote, "Happy birthday Ki. Shershaah's journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one. Stay amazing. Big love."

Details about Shershaah

Shershaah is the story of Kargil martyr and Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra. The film cast Sidharth Malhotra in the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as his fiance Dimple Cheema. The film also has Ankita Goraya, Sahil Vaid, Shiv Panditt, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Mir Sarwar in supporting roles. The film is being helmed by Vishnu Vardhan. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.

Image: sidmalhotra & kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram

