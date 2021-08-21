Kiara Advani On Neeraj Chopra: 'He Isn't Just The National Crush But The World's Crush'

Etching his name in the Indian history books forever, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched India's second gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Roars of victory were heard from every corner of the country and across every fraternity for the Panipat-born athlete. However, along with a place in the hall of fame, the athlete gained a massive female following for his good looks and amongst them is Bollywood's leading lady Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani on Neeraj Chopra

Currently enjoying the massive success of her biographical war film Shershaah, the actor appeared on Sports Yaari along with co-star Sidharth Malhotra for a promotional interview. The duo was asked about Gold medalist Neeraj Chorpa who has been conferred with titles like the 'National hero', 'Golden boy' and 'National crush' among many others. Malhotra promptly replied that Chopra was the 'real Shershaah' by making the country proud.

However, Advani's response seemed to have resonated with many sports enthusiasts as her answer caught the public's attention. Advani replied by saying that Neeraj Chopra was not just the 'national crush' but also the world's crush. She also went on to ask the Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan whether he was planning to make a biopic on his life or not. The 29-year-old actor also compared Chopra's feat to the Kargil war-hero Captain Vikram Batra, the protagonist of the biopic.

More on Neeraj Chopra

The young athlete, hailing from Haryana, wrote history with his 87.58 meters throw in the Javelin throw at the athletes' event of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Not only did Chopra brought home India's first gold of the tournament that year, but also became the only Indian player to bag a medal in athletic events in Olympics in over 100 years. The only other Indian athlete to bring in gold for India at the world's biggest sporting event was Abhinav Bindra in the 10-meter air rifle event at the Beijing Olympics 2008.

The young athlete was showered with praises and congratulatory wishes from across the country. Several celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan and more took to their social media to congratulate the 23-year-old athlete. Going along with Bollywood's trend, fans now await a biopic on Neeraj Chopra.

(IMAGE CREDITS- PTI & KIARA ADVANI'S INSTAGRAM)