Kiara Advani Oozes Elegance In Yellow-and-white In New Photos From Mehendi Ceremony

It's been more than a month since Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married. However, the new unseen photos from their wedding have continued to surface on social media. Recently, some more unseen photos of the new bride have surfaced online. These new pictures are from the couple's mehendi ceremony.

In one of the photos, the Govinda Naam Mera actress could be seen getting her hair done by celebrity hairstylist, Amit Thakur. Another photo gave a closer glimpse of her hairstyle. At her mehendi, Kiara wore a white Manish Malhotra lehenga teamed with an embellished yellow dupatta. She completed her look with ornate polki jewellery. For her hairstyle, the actress opted for a playful, bohemian fish-tail braid.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, hairstylist Amit Thakur wrote, "#delicate #softglam #fishtailbraid for #kiaraadvani for her #mehndi ceremony. Sometimes less is more #sidkiara #amitthakur #amitthakur_hair #weddinghair #bridalhair #mua @makeupbylekha

Outfit and jewels @manishmalhotra05."

Take a look at the post below:

Recently, the couple celebrated their first Holi together post wedding. They shared a selfie where their faces could be seen full of colours. Sidharth addressed Kiara as 'Mrs' in the caption of his post. He wrote, "First Holi with the MRS #HappyHoli (sic)"

Take a look at the post below:

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 after dating each other for almost three years. They had a lavish wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple exchanged their wedding vows in presence of their close friends and family members.