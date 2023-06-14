Kiara Advani Pens A Long Note As She Completes Nine Years In The Industry

Why you’re reading this: Kiara Advani is one of the most popular leading ladies in the Hindi film industry. The actress has worked with the likes of the biggest directors and actors in her nine-year-long career. To commemorate her journey in the industry so far, she penned a handwritten note expressing gratitude for her fans.

Kiara Advani has completed nine years in the Hindi film industry.

She will be next seen in the movie Satyaprem ki Katha.

The actress has penned a note to commemorate the day.

Kiara Advani pens a handwritten note of gratitude

In a handwritten note decorated with rainbows, flowers and ‘I love my job’ stickers, Kiara Advani expressed gratitude to her ‘dearest well-wishers’. In the note, she mentioned how she would not be the same without her fans. She also thanked her fans for having her back through the ‘ups and downs’. In the note, she also added, ‘9 years and it feels like it has just begun’.

(The handwritten note shared by Kiara Advani. | Image: Kiara Advani/Instagram)

The Shershaah actress signed the note as ‘your ki’. She said she is looking forward to entertain her audiences through her work. The note posted on Instagram garnered praise from celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar and several others.

Kiara’s grandmother turns cheerleader for the Shershaah actress

On the occasion of Kiara Advani completing nine years, her grandmother, Valerie Salway also took to Instagram to pen a note for her. In the note, she mentioned how the Kabir Singh actress has gone through ‘valleys and mountains’ to clock nine years in the industry.

(Photo shared by Kiara's grandmother. | Image: Valerie Salaway/Instagram)

In the note, she also mentioned Kiara’s husband Sidharth Malhotra. Salway wrote, “the Joy for us is that you have a strong partner standing with you as you shoulder everything with him! ”. She also blessed her and Sidharth with many glorious years of working together.