Kiara Advani Pens Cryptic Note As Sidharth's Shershaah Marks 1 Year; Rumoured Beau Reacts

Rumoured Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's blockbuster film Shershaah recently clocked one year. The two stars surely won the hearts of fans with their ace acting skills in the war drama that followed the lives of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. As the movie turned a year old today, both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani thanked their fans for showering love on them. Kiara Advani also penned a cryptic note for her Shershaah co-star.

As both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra marked one year of their blockbuster film, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star took to her Instagram stories to pen a cryptic note for the latter. Kiara Advani wrote, "@sidharthmalhotra tu baatein toh badi badi karta tha, par tu bhi na 'Out of sight, Out of mind' type ka nikla!" Sidharth Malhotra seemingly channelled his character from the film and did not take much time to react to Advani's post. He reshared the story and penned, "Oye sardarni, mujhe na sab yaad hai, bhul hi nai sakta. Aaj 6 baje miln aajaunga."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrate one year of Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra recently took to his Instagram handle to drop a video montage to mark one year of the award-winning film Shershaah. In the post, Kargil martyr Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra could be heard complimenting Sidharth Malhotra. He mentioned how it was emotional for him to see Malhotra don as his late brother and added, "I could sense that Vikram is standing before me." He further thanked Malhotra for portraying the role. The video then followed several scenes from the movie and also a glimpse of all the awards it had won. Sharing the video, Sidharth Malhotra penned, "One film, one year, one story that inspired us all! Your love, support & appreciation for this film has said enough, all I would like to add is, #1YearOfShershaah aur “yeh dil maange more!” Kiara Advani also shared the same clip with the same caption on her Instagram. The movie was helmed by Vishnuvardhan.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani