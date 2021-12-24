Kiara Advani Plays Kabir Singh's THIS Song On Piano, Shahid Reacts 'look Who's Missing Me'

Actor Kiara Advani shares a close bond with Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor. She recently played the film's hit track, 'Kaise Hua' on the piano. The actor captioned the post as, "Can you guess the BG?" To this, Shahid has an adorable reaction.

Kiara Advani plays 'Kaise Hua' on piano

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Jersey, which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, who played Shahid's love interest in the movie Kabir Singh, took us to the era when people started believing in a savage kind of love. The 29-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and uploaded two stories, in which she can be seen playing soothing track, Kaise Hua. While in the first post she wrote, "Can you guess the BG?", in the second one, she penned, "Kaise Hua".

'Look who is missing me'- Shahid Kapoor

Now, Shahid Kapoor has the sweetest response to the post and the netizens can't stop drooling over it. The Jersey fame reposted the video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Look who is missing me?@kiaraaliaadvani." Kiara and Shahid shared screen space in 2019's Kabir Singh. The movie, helmed by Sandeep Vanga, was an official remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film revolves around the life of a short-tempered house surgeon who gets addicted to drugs after his love was forced to marry another.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani on work front

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan as well. It will be a Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Apart from that, she will be also seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Govinda Naam Mera. Now, all eyes are set on Shahid Kapoor as the actor is all geared up for his grand release, Jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie will also star Mrunal Thakur as the main lead. The upcoming film is the remake of a Telugu hit by the same name that originally featured Nani in the lead role.

