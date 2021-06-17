Kiara Advani Poses With Dabboo Ratnani's Kids Amid 'sandy' Calendar Shoot

Dabboo Ratnani has been working on his 2021 calendar for quite some time now and some of the biggest names in the industry have been involved in the making of the calendar. Now the latest in the line of celebrities to join the ranks is Kiara Advani. Her picture for the calendar is undoubtedly among the boldest and scintillating pictures of the lot but it does not just end there. Dabboo Ratnani has also been sharing some BTS pictures with all the celebrities and most of them see the celebs with his kids. Kiara Advani also indulged Dabboo Ratnani’s kids for a picture and the end result is drastically opposed to Kiara Advani in Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2021.

Kiara Advani in Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar

In the picture that he shared, Kiara Advani can be seen literally coming down to the level of his children. She can be seen lying on the sand with them while all four posed happily for the pictures. Kiara Advani was seen being goofy and crazy with the three children. Kiara Advani seems to be wearing the same makeup and hair that was used for her calendar shot. Her sultry makeup is opposed to her expression and her companions. Dabboo Ratnani’s kids on the other hand seem to be very happy to pose with her and can even be seen mirroring her poses. They all look like they are wearing their school uniforms while the picture was taken. The picture may have been sandy but all four of them look ecstatic.

As for Kiara Advani’s photos for the calendar itself, they are oozing sensuality. The actor seems to be topless in the pictures that were posted and most of the talking is being done by her eyes. The monochromatic shot that has been posted pulls one in to focus on her eyes. Funnily enough, it seems as though the earlier picture with the children has been taken in the same location where her calendar shot has been taken. In this picture too she is seen laying on the sand, but her expression and positioning is nothing like what was seen in the earlier one with the kids.

IMAGE: KIARA ADVANI'S INSTAGRAM

