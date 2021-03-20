Kiara Advani Posts Adorable Pic As She Enjoys A Quick Power Nap On Her Film Set

Kiara Advani has been one of the most sought-after actors after a successful run in films. The actor has now cemented her place in Bollywood and has a huge fan following. She is also known to have a huge social media following as well, with fans praising the actor for her acting skills and movies in general. Recently during a shoot for a film, Kiara clicked herself taking a short nap. The actor posted the picture to her stories with a jovial caption.

Kiara Advani posts adorable pic as she enjoys a quick power nap

Kiara Advani uploaded a series of stories on her Instagram where she posted several updates from her films. It was later that the actor took to Instagram stories to post a boomerang where she clicked a selfie. She was spotted wearing a yellow attire as she slept on a pillow. The actor in the caption wrote that she is taking a quick power nap on the set of her film. She added a funny emoji and ended the caption.

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

In the video itself, Kiara Advani was seen closing and opening her eyes which seemed quite adorable. The actor is known to post several pictures from the sets which give fans a minor sneak peek into her life on the sets. Thus the actor also posted this shot where she caught a quick nap before she jetted off to her shooting schedule.

Besides that, the actor recently became the recipient of the prestigious Digital Awards. Kiara Advani’s Guilty series on Netflix went on to win the award in the most popular digital film on the web category. The actor expressed her thoughts and congratulated the team of Guilty for their amazing victory at the award ceremony. The actor also went on to win the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for her amazing performance in the series. Kiara Advani won the award in the Best Actress category and seemed extremely overjoyed with the prestigious honour.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen next in Shershaah opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. The movie has created a tremendous buzz and fans of Kiara are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. She will also be seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is being helmed by director Anees Bazmee.

