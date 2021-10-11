Kiara Advani Praises Lookalike Aishwarya Singh; Says 'would Love To Meet Her'

Kiara Advani’s lookalike Aishwarya Singh has been garnering headlines ever since she recreated the actor's look from Shershaah in September. She became an overnight sensation, garnering over 7 lakh views by recreating Advani's Dimple Cheema look from the biographical war film. After becoming viral on the internet, Aishwarya has grabbed Kiara's attention, who says that the Delhi based influencer is 'beautiful as herself'.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the Kabir Singh actor further remarked that she doesn't like the 'lookalike' or 'doppelganger' tag since Aishwarya is beautiful in her own right. Kiara, who is set to appear in the supernatural comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, praised Aishwarya Singh for recreating the look 'so well'.

Kiara praises her lookalike Aishwarya Singh

Reiterating that Aishwarya is and should be her own person, Advani concluded by stating that she would absolutely love to meet her, and 'hopefully' will. Aishwarya's video saw her clad in a white salwar kameez with a pink dupatta, coupled with a blush pink makeup look and a simple hairstyle. She also lip-synced to Advani's dialogue in the movie and added a pair of sunglasses to add more authenticity to the movie's scene. Interestingly, Kiara reacted to her post saying "Killing It".

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Singh expressed gratitude for being compared with 'such a beauty'. Aishwarya admitted to being on cloud nine after receiving a compliment from Kiara herself and also revealed that many people urged her to recreate more videos. The 26-year-old enjoys a following of 56k on her Instagram by constantly curating content pertaining to lifestyle and fashion. She further stated on venturing into content creation, photography and acting in the future.

What's on Kiara Advani's work front?

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Mr Lele. She will also star alongside Ram Charan in her first Pan Indian film, the poster for which was recently unveiled by her. Kiara deemed all her collaborations as 'different, interesting and exciting', adding that all the wonderful stories make her pinch herself. She added that release dates for many of her projects will be announced as soon as the process of filming is complete.

