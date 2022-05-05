Kiara Advani Reacts To Being Compared To Vidya Balan For Her Role In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Director Anees Bazmee is all set to bring back the horror-comedy genre to the big screen with his upcoming directorial venture Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will welcome notable Bollywood stars in the gory genre such as Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Both the actors, while quite accomplished in the industry with impressive resumes to their name, will be reprising the iconic roles from the 2007 Priyadarshan directorial hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

One of the most memorable characters to come out of the 2007 film was arguably the all-powerful Manjulika played by Balan. Talking about the same, Advani candidly revealed her take on approaching the role and spilt the beans on the upcoming horror film.

Kiara Advani on comparison with Vidya Balan's Manjulika

In an interview with Mid Day, the 29-year-old actor cleared all the air about her character in Anees Bazmee's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by revealing that she is not 'playing the character' of Vidya Balan's Manjulika. Asserting that the film is 'not a remake' of the 2007 film, the actor quipped that she is ''not stepping into someone’s shoes.''

Furthermore, Advani added that they 'tried to do the best' with the story and believed that she is still the 'scared child' who watched the first film in theatres with her eyes 'half-closed'. Looking at the bigger picture, Advani believed that the genre had the potential to 'transform into a family entertainer' prompting her to take up the film.

Talking about the film, Advani said that the forthcoming film has 'retained the essence of the original' as well as 'some elements like Manjulika’s name'. However, she clarified that the storyline is 'completely new'. Describing Bhool Bhulaiyaa as a 'cult film', the actor quipped that making a sequel for such a film can only provide 'inspiration'.

Reiterating director Anees Bazmee's statement, Advani affirmed that the upcoming film is not a 'psychological thriller' but a 'horror comedy' with a 'layer of black magic'.

In an interview with PTI, Anees Bazmee talked about his upcoming film by stating, ''I was clear I didn't want to make a psychological thriller. If I had made it that way, there would have been direct comparisons. When you watch this film, it will remind you of part one, but it isn't exactly similar,'' Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu is set to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani