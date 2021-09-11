Kiara Advani Reacts To Her Lookalike's 'Shershaah' Reel, Says She Is 'killing It'

Kiara Advani’s elegant and simple look from her latest film, Shershaah received heaps of love from fans. Recently, the actor’s doppelgänger online stunned netizens with her similarity to Advani. The actor took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share her doppelgänger’s reel and mentioned how she felt about it.

Kiara Advani on her doppelgänger’s reel

Kabir Singh took to her social media account to share a reel by her lookalike, Dr Aishwarya. The reel saw the doctor lip-syncing Advani’s dialogue from the film with Jubin Nautiyal's Raatan Lambiyan playing in the background. Posting the video on her story and acknowledging the talent of the young doctor, Kiara Advani wrote, “Killing it”.

Dr Aishwarya captioned the viral video, “After so many requests to recreate @kiaraaliaadvani look from movie Shershaah. So here it is!!😌😍 ENJOY!!”😜 She donned a white salwar and pink dupatta and recreated the exact look of Dimple Cheema, Advani’s character from the film. Kiara's doppelgänger also reenacted an iconic scene from the film as she put on a pair of sunglasses.

Watch the reel here

More about Shershaah

The biographical war film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. It saw them take on the roles of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema, respectively. Sidharth Malhotra takes on a double role in the film, he also plays the late Captain's twin, Vishal Batra. The film revolves around the life of Captain Vikram Batra right from his first posting, to his death in the Kargil War.

Kiara Advani's upcoming projects

The actor will soon be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film will be the sequel to the 2007 film, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and others on screen. Advani will also take on a role in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Raj Mehta’s comedy-drama. The film will star Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others along with Advani. The actor recently announced her first pan India film on Instagram.

The Kabir Singh actor took to the social media platform and wrote, ''Excitement level beyond 💯 for my First Pan India film. My heart is filled with gratitude to be directed by the one and only @shanmughamshankar garu and my absolutely wonderful friend and costar @alwaysramcharan produced by #DilRaju garu. With your blessings, love and good wishes, our film has begun''

(Image: righdeshwari, Kiara Advani-Instagram)