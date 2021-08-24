Kiara Advani Recalls Being Trolled For Rumoured Plastic Surgery: 'affected Mental Peace'

Kiara Advani, one of the popular actors who has been garnering tons of love for her recently released movie, Shershaah, recalled the time when she was trolled a couple of years ago. The Shershaah actor also revealed how she was trolled for allegedly using lip-fillers in her movie, Laxmi Bomb during her recent appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s show, Pinch 2.

Kiara Advani on being brutally trolled

When Kiara Advani recently opened up about her being trolled, she recalled that many people felt that she had used lip-fillers and her cheeks were swollen. After the rumours began doing rounds on the internet about her having plastic surgery, she slammed the trolls and revealed that it was just bad makeup or photography. She further revealed that she had eaten biryani a night ago due to which her cheeks appeared swollen on camera. While recalling this incident, Kiara Advani stated how she almost believed that she had done something to her face.

While recalling the day when she learnt about people trolling her, she stated that she went to an event after which her pictures surfaced on different social media platforms with several comments about her having plastic surgery. “And the irony of it was main almost believe karne lagi ki maine kuch kiya hai apne aap ko,” she said. She then talked about another comment in which the online user advised her to stop working with Akshay Kumar. She then admitted how trolling affected her mental peace and revealed that her parents always read comments on social media. "I ignore it as it does somewhere affect me. I want to have a normal day, and I don't want to go into reading comments....we're also humans. Sometimes I think, 'oh my mom will read it, my father will read it and they don't like it,' and they do,” she said.

Kiara Advani also mentioned how her parents hashtag her name every day as they wanted to know what was being written about their daughter and what were fans saying about her. I tell my mom to ignore it, but she tells me that she wants to know what is being said about me. So when you talk about culture, I believe that being respectful to one another is an important part of it.” While signing off, she suggested how people should understand that even the actors were humans and they had emotions and were sensitive too.

IMAGE: KIARA ADVANI TWITTER