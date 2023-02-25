Kiara Advani Is 'back At Work' After Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra | Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's lavish wedding in Jaisalmer was much discussed among the fans. Now that the celebrations are over, the Kabir Singh actress has resumed work. She shared a video from inside her vanity van.

Almost two weeks after her wedding, Kiara took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of herself from her vanity van. In a boomerang video, she was seen holding her makeup mirror. She winked at the camera donning her shooting look. It seemd like she was getting her hair done. She wore a black ensemble and looked pretty in the clip.

Kiara opted for a smokey-eye makeup look, highlighted her cheekbones and nude lips. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Saturday, 25 February 2023, Back at work." She accompanied her caption with heart eyes, camera and dancing emojis.

Take a look at her story below:

Sidharth Malhotra addressed Kiara Advani as his 'wife'

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra also made a public appearance at an event in Mumbai. While addressing the audience, he shared his perfume preferences and revealed that he has different set of perfumes for daytime and a separate collection for the night. He further said that as he is adding a new perfume to his collection of night perfumes, he hopes that 'his wife' likes it.

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple got hitched after three years of dating. They had a grand wedding ceremony with pre-wedding festivities. They exchanged their wedding vows in presence of their close friends and family.