Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is currently riding high on the accolades of her multi-starrer film Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside actor Varun Dhawan. The film is ruling the ticket windows ever since it was released and is minting some impressive figures.

With Kiara enjoying the success of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the actor recently recalled a 'crazy' incident of a fan who reached her Mumbai residence unannounced.

Kiara Advani shares a 'scary' incident

In a candid interaction with Pinkvilla, Kiara Advani shared an interesting incident wherein she revealed the craziest thing a fan did for her. As per the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor, a fan climbed several stairs just to meet her and express his feelings for her.

"Craziest thing a guy ever did for me? It was actually a fan. I'm not gonna say what floor but I live on a very high floor and he walked up all the stairs of my building to come and meet me. I remember when he came he was sweating profusely. I was like, 'What happened? Are you okay? Do you want to sit? Do you want water?" Kiara said.

Further, Kiara revealed that the incident was a 'bit crazy in a sweet way.'

"He said, 'No I climbed up the stairs. I just wanted you to know how much you mean to me.' I was like, 'But why? You could have just taken the lift.' I was also a bit like, 'Okay but don't come to my house next time, it's a bit scary also.' But it was sweet and a bit crazy in a sweet way. He was a sweet person. He was a good person," she added.

Kiara Advani completes 8 years in Bollywood

Earlier in June, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a special video of the celebrations of her marking 8 years in Bollywood. Along with the video, Kiara also penned a sweet note expressing her gratitude. She wrote, "June 13th! the day I stepped into this magical world of filmmaking. 8 years and counting.. my rainbows not my thunderstorms. My heart is filled with gratitude." Further, Kiara also gave a special mention to her JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan.

