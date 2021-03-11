Kiara Advani Reveals Interesting Fact About Her Bright Yellow Athleisure Outfit

Kiara Advani recently shared a story on her Instagram handle with a paparazzi shot of herself wearing an all-yellow outfit. In the photo, the actress can be posing for the paparazzi while wearing a bright yellow sports crop top along with bright yellow leggings and black sunglasses. The actress was recently shot in the outfit while leaving rehearsals for her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with actor Kartik Aaryan.

Kiara Advani's athleisure outfit on her Instagram story also had the actress talking about how everybody loved this look which she pulled off a few days ago. She also spoke about how she loved the look as well because her father picked it out for her when he decided to go shopping. Take a look at Kiara Advani's Instagram story and a few more shots of her outfit below.

Latest on Kiara Advani's Instagram

During her time in Bollywood, actress Kiara Advani has managed to gain an impressive following of nearly 17 million on her Instagram handle. Kiara Advani's father and other family members are regular features on the actress' Instagram handle as the actress is an avid Instagrammer and loves uploading photos and videos of herself, her family, her work, her upcoming projects and more. Kiara's latest Instagram story also featured her mother, with whom she posted an adorable selfie saying, "Mama makes everything better". Take a look at the actress' story with her mother below.

Kiara Advani's upcoming movies

Kiara Advani was last seen in the romantic-comedy film Indoo Ki Jawani, in which the actress played the titular character of Indoo Gupta. The actress now is set to appear in no less than three upcoming films in 2021. Kiara will next be seen in the biographical war action film Shershaah, along with Sidharth Malhotra. The movie has completed filming and will release on July 2, 2021. Kiara will also appear next in the highly anticipated comedy-horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021. The actress will also star in the upcoming romantic-comedy-drama film Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with actors like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Kiara even shared a post along with actor Kartik Aaryan announcing the release date for her film. Take a look at the post and a motion poster from the film below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.