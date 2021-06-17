Kiara Advani Reveals She Would 'love' To Do A Biopic On Veteran Actor Madhubala In Future

Actor Kiara Advani recently completed seven years in Bollywood since her debut Hindi film, Fugly had released back in 2014. To celebrate the milestone, the Good Newwz actor hosted a virtual AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram with her fans, wherein she answered a bunch of questions about her films over the years, her future projects and favourite co-stars among others. During her AMA session, Kiara also revealed her desire of wanting to play the role of legendary Bollywood actor Madhubala in her biopic, if it's ever made.

Kiara Advani reveals wanting to do a " biopic on Madhubala" in the future

After setting foot into the Hindi film industry with the thriller comedy-drama Fugly, Kiara Advani has established a name for herself in showbiz like none other. While her 2014 film completed seven years from its release on the big screen on June 13, 2021, it also marked seven successful years of the 28-year-old actor in Bollywood. Thus, Kiara decided to virtually celebrate the special occasion with her 17.5 million followers on Instagram.

Although the Indoo Ki Jawani star answered several questions about her personal and professional life during her AMA session with fans, one fan question, in particular, went on to make headlines. One of her admirers asked her about a role that she'd love to play in the future. In her response, Kiara responded by saying, "I would love to do a biopic on maybe, Madhubala. That's a dream for sure." She also went on to ask the fan whether he'd like to see her play Madhubala on screen. After he gushed "yes", the Hindi and Telugu film actor laughingly said, "Done. Done deal. We're going to do this one for sure".

Check out the video clip from Kiara Advani's latest Instagram AMA session with fans below:

While a biopic on Madhubala seems to be a far cry, she is all set to star in the biopic of the Kargil hero Vikram Batra, titled Shershah. Apart from the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer, other Kiara Advani's movies in the pipeline include the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Varun Dhawan-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and director Shashank Khaitan's next which remains to be untitled as of now. Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen alongside Aditya Seal in Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani.

IMAGE: KIARA ADVANI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.