Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor ringed into his 41st birthday on Feb 25, 2022. The Kabir Singh actor garnered wishes from his lovely wife Mira Kapoor, and many celebrities, including Shahid's Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani. Kiara took to her Instagram handle and pleasantly wished the Padmaavat actor. She asked Shahid, "Happy happy birthday SK. Chalo let's find a good script for us soon," and added yellow heart emoticons in the end.

Kiara Advani wishes Shahid Kapoor on his 41st birthday

Kiara Advani shared a still from Kabir Singh to wish her co-star on his big day. 2019 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film Kabir Singh was one of the super-hit movies of Kiara and Shahid. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde under Cine1 Studios. In the film, Shahid Kapoor is in the titular role as a surgeon who spirals into self-destruction when his girlfriend, Preeti, played by Kiara Advani. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Dolly Minhas, Suparna Marwah, Anurag Arora, Soham Majumdar, Kunal Thakur, Anusha Sampath, Amit Sharma and Kamini Kaushal in supporting roles.

Celebs extend b'day wishes to Shahid Kapoor

Earlier, in the day, Mira Rajput also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures to wish her husband a 'Happy Birthday. Calling Shahid the best husband and best dad, Rajput wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday life May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, the best husband, best sage… I love you #mineforever #birthdaybumps." The first pic saw Shahid in the backdrop of the river, while the second picture is from the actor's beach vacay and the third one featured Shahid and Mira lying together, therefore enjoying some quality time.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who is currently shooting with Shahid for another highly-anticipated thriller film, wished the actor on his birthday. He wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday @shahidkapoor. keep smiling and keep troubling me like you always do. Rakul Preet Singh also wished the actor as she wrote, "Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor. Wishing you an amazing birthday and a blockbuster year!"

Happy birthday @shahidkapoor keep smiling and keep troubling me like you always do … ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jsm3Eoy2q4 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 25, 2022

Image: Instagram/@kiarasxcafe