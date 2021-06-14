Kiara Advani Shares Glimpses Of Celebration As She Clocks Seven Years In Bollywood

As Kiara Advani completed 7 years in the movie industry on June 13, she was seen celebrating this special occasion with a huge cake. She recently added a glimpse of the same on social media for all her fans in which she was seen enjoying ‘7 years of Kiara Advani’ with a blissful celebration and sent a cute flying kiss for everyone.

Kiara Advani celebrates 7 years in Bollywood

On the occasion of 7 years of Kiara Advani in the film industry, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of how she enjoyed this special day of her life. She first added a glimpse of a huge purple coloured cupcake-shaped cake that was all decked up with beautiful butterflies with a golden ribbon around. The cake also included a couple of macaroons and flowers kept next to it. Right next to the cake, it was mentioned that it was for the occasion of ‘7 years of Kiara Advani’ in Bollywood.

In the next Instagram story, Kiara Advani gave a sneak peek at the cake-cutting ceremony where she was seen in a cool pink-coloured hoodie along with a snazzy pair of earrings. As the celebrations began, she was seen cutting the cake through a hammer that later revealed that the cake was full of macaroons, berries, flowers, etc. She even took a bite of it and sent a flying kiss for all the fans and well-wishers.



Kiara Advani’s debut movie was Fugly and even one of her co-stars from the film wished her on the occasion through Instagram. Mansha Bahl, one of the cast members of Fugly, added a photo of all the cast members including Kiara Advani and stated that the movie will always be special to them.

Kiara Advani movies

Kiara Advani has been gearing up for the release of some of her highly-anticipated movies - one of which includes Shershaah in which she will be essaying a significant role of Vikram Batra’s fiance. She will also be seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside other talented artists namely Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. Two of her other movies that are yet to release include Jug Jug Jeeyo and Mr Lele.

