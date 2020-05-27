Kiara Advani Shares Adorable Memory Of Jumping On Trampoline With Sister Ishita Advani

With the Coronavirus lockdown in effect, celebrities are more active than ever on their social media. From hosting live sessions to sharing throwback pictures, they are doing it all. It seems that Kiara Advani is doing the same and enjoying reminiscing about her life. Kiara's sister Ishita Advani recently took to her social media stories to share a video of them jumping on a trampoline.

Kiara Advani reminisces over sweet sibling moment with Ishita Advani

She tagged Kiara Advani on her story and wrote, "I miss you". Kiara re-shared the same video on her story and told her sister that she misses her too. The adorable sibling moment from the video definitely seems to be itched in the sisters' memories.

Kiara Advani is known to share an amazing bond with her siblings and often shares adorable pictures and videos of them on her social media. She recently recreated a childhood picture with brother Mishaal Advani for Siblings' Day. Sharing the picture on her gram, she wrote, "Happy Sibling Day @mishaaladvani squishy for mishy foreverâ¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜". [sic]

Kiara also took to her social media to pen down the sweetest note when her sister Ishitia got engaged. Sharing a picture of her sister and her fiance, the actor wrote, "There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan! Welcoming my brother to the family.. you passed with flying colours!â¤ï¸ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ðŸ¥°ðŸ¤—ðŸ¥³ðŸ’• First addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness ðŸ’• #IshiGotHerKarma". [sic]

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in the Netflix film Guilty which also marked Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's debut. She has multiple projects in her kitty for the year 2020. She will be seen essaying the lead role in Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani. The film will also star Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.

She will also be seen in Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb alongside Sharad Kelkar. The film is set to be a horror-comedy directed by Raghava Lawrence. It is the Hindi remake of the popular Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Kiara Advani has also been signed up for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah. The film will also star Vijay Meenu and Rahaao in the lead roles. The actor has also been roped in for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan.

