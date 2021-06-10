Kiara Advani Shares Throwback Video From Maldives Trip As She Misses 'sunshine And Tan'

Kiara Advani recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback video in which she can be seen having a gala time while basking in the sun. The glimpse was from her Maldives trip and in her caption, she revealed that she was “missing” the time she spent there. Have a look at Kiara Advani’s Instagram post below.

Kiara Advani misses the "sunshine"

Kiara Advani shared a video in which she can be seen wearing a pink bikini and paired her look with golden pearled loop earrings. Her hair was left loose and she opted for the no-makeup look. At first, she was seen resting on the Hammock and later turned the camera in a circular motion where one can see greenery, beaches and a lot more. She added the song Can We Kiss Forever? by Kina to the background of her video and also wore sunglasses towards the end of the video. She captioned her post by writing, “Missing the sunshine & tan @anantarakihavah.” Her post was loaded with heart and fire emojis in no time. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Earlier, Kiara shared a video in which she can be seen swimming in the sea while wearing a yellow bikini, swimming fins, goggles and her hair was tied up into a ponytail. Numerous coloured fishes, turtles, marine plants and more can be see in the video. In her caption, she wrote, “World Environment Day every day.” Her post received comments from Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Hiral Bhatia and many others. Check out their reactions below.

A look at Kiara Advani's upcoming films

On the work front, Kiara Advani will soon be seen in the upcoming biographical war action drama film named Shershaah directed by Vishnuvardhan. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra in the titular role along with Kiara as the female lead. Shershaah is scheduled to release on July 2, 2021.

Next, she will be seen in the horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that is directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to release in November 2021. Apart from this, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is another film in her kitty that is directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

(IMAGE: KIARA ADVANI'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.