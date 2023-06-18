Kiara Advani Shares Unseen Photos With Her 'darling Dads' On Father's Day

It's Father's Day, and on the occasion, actress Kiara Advani has shared two throwback pictures from her wedding album. The pictures are in black and white, with her two "darling dads". The actress got married to Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

3 things you need to know

Kiara Advani is also celebrating her father Jagdeep Advani's birthday today (June 18).

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023.

Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kiara Advani’s heartfelt pictures with her ‘darling dads’

In the first image, the actress is dancing with her father, Jagdeep Advani. The father-daughter duo is twinning in black outfits. The picture seems to be one from Kiara’s post-wedding functions, as the actress is wearing a mangalsutra. The next picture of Kiara is with her father-in-law Sunil Malhotra. The image seems to be from the sangeet ceremony.

Along with the photos, Advani wished her father "Happy Birthday". This was followed by a Father's Day wish, "Happy Father’s Day to my two darling dads." Soon after she shared the post, ace designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. Her fans also flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Awwww. This is most adorable. God’s blessings." Another wrote, "This is too adorable."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer

Kiara and Sidharth, who fell in love on the sets of Shershaah, got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, including Shahid Kapoor, Meera Rajput, Manish Malhotra and others. It was followed by a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebs including Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, AjayDevgn and others.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. The movie is slated to release on June 29. The actress also has Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan, lined up.