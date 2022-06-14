In just a span of a few years, Kiara Advani has established herself as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. From essaying the role of Sakshi Singh Dhoni in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to portraying the bubbly Reet Thakur in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara has managed to win the hearts of the audience with her impeccable acting skills.

The actor has come a long way in the industry and is currently busy with back-to-back projects. On June 13, the actor completed 8 years in the industry. To mark the special occasion, Kiara took to her social media space and shared a special video montage. Along with the video, Kiara also penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for her accomplishments.

Kiara Advani completes 8 years in Bollywood

On Tuesday, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a special video that gave them a sneak peek into the celebrations that were organised for Kiara for completing 8 years in the industry. In the video, Kiara is seen promoting her latest film as the crowd cheers 'Kiara, Kiara, Kiara' for her. She then interacts with all her fans virtually followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.

Along with the video, Kiara also penned a sweet note expressing her gratitude. She wrote, "June 13th! the day I stepped into this magical world of filmmaking. 8 years and counting.. my rainbows not my thunderstorms.. My heart is filled with gratitude."

Further, Kiara also thanked her JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan for turning her work into a celebration. She added, "My day began with my wonderful team surprising me with a super warm virtual interaction with my fanclubs and ended with @Varundvn who turned work into a celebration reminding me why I chose to be a part of this chaotic yet magnetic industry ! I maybe 8 years old today but I have a lifetime of entertaining left to do ! #waitforit .. I promise to make you proud!,"

Take a look at the post-

Kiara Advani on the work front

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead roles. She will be next seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Apart from that, she also has Govinda Naam Mera and RC 15 in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani