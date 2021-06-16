Kiara Advani Shoots For Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar, The Latter Is 'super Excited'

On June 16, 2021, Dabboo Rantnani announced that he was super excited about Kiara Advani's calendar shoot for 2021. This year will be a hattrick for Kiara Advani in posing for Dabboo Ratnani's calendars. The photographer released the shot, after a live session that he hosted with Kiara Advani on Instagram, at 6 PM on June 16, 2021. He released the shot and said that it was absolutely amazing working with Kiara.

Kiara Advani in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2021

Dabboo Ratnani released a reel with the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor and captioned it " Super Excited For Kiara’s #dabbooratnanicalendar2021 Shot! ❤️📸🗓 @kiaraaliaadvani." He then went on to credit all stylists and artists that were responsible for making the shot happen. Fans said that they could barely wait for the shot to release as the actor looked phenomenal and they were curious to see what they would come up with. Dabboo Ratnani also said in his live session with Kiara, that when there were memes made on the actor for last year's shoot, she took it extremely sportingly and helped him calm down.

At 6 PM Dabboo Ratnani, and Kiara Advani released the shot on their respective handles after the live and captioned it "Sandy Toes & Sun-kissed Nose! Absolutely Stunning & Ethereal Beauty Kiara Advani @kiaraaliaadvani for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021." Dabboo Rantnani went on to say that she was an absolute beauty as he commented on her post.

Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2021

Apart from Kiara Advani, Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar 2021, will feature the Sadak 2 actor Alia Bhatt, the Ek Paheli Leela actor Sunny Leone, and the Shaadi Ke Side Effects actor Vidya Balan. The calendar will also feature the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor Abhishek Bacchan and the Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship actor Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, the World Famous Lover actor Vijay Deverakonda and the Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria will also be making their debut in the Dabboo Ratnani calendar this year. Saif Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are also a part of his calendar shoot this year.

IMAGE: DABBOO RATNANI INSTAGRAM, KIARA ADVANI INSTAGRAM

