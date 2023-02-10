Kiara Advani-Siddharth Malhotra Wedding: From Bridal Entry To Varmaala | Watch

Days after her marriage with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani dropped an adorable video from her wedding. The couple tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.

The couple's wedding was a dreamy affair and this latest video serves as proof. The video was a montage of many precious moments from their wedding. The video started with the bride walking down the aisle. She also danced her heart out during her walk.

To this, Sidharth had a witty yet cute reaction. He looked at his watch and asked Kiara to come soon as he can't wait to marry her. They also put varmalas on each other. At the end of the video, the couple sealed the deal with a kiss.

Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, "7.02.2023" along with a few emojis.

See the post below:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

After dating for over two years, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple's family members and close friends from the entertainment industry attended the lavish affair.

The guest list included Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Isha Ambani, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Anissa Malhotra among others.