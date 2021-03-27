Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra And Other Rumoured Star Couples; Check Out

While celebrities enjoy the pros of glamour and fame, there are millions of people eyeing them every now and then. From their personal to professional lives, fans are keen to know everything about their beloved stars.

And when it comes to love affairs, it surely grabs everyone’s attention. Well, we have got it covered for you! From new and blooming relationships to rekindled romance, these rumoured pairs of B-town have been grabbing everyone's attention.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

While Vijay Deverakonda makes headlines for his unapologetic and top-notch film performances, actor Rashmika Mandanna is among the favourite A-list actors. The duo’s chemistry was loved by the audience in the film Dear Comrade and since then there have been talks about the duo’s rumoured relationship.

Though none of them has opened up on the same, there have been many instances that fueled the rumours of them dating. For instance, in an interview, Mandanna had revealed that Vijay helped her cope up with her breakup. This news made the fans swoon over the couple’s chemistry.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating each other have been the talk of the town for the last two years. Though the duo often refutes their dating rumours, fans have eyed upon some interesting connection between the two. For instance, both Vicky and Katrina posted pictures on the same location during the new year 2021 and fans were too quick to notice. Their rumoured affair often makes headlines and fans are eagerly waiting for the official confirmation.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s rumoured relationship has been a buzz of the B-town for a while. Though they always deny the news of them dating, both Sidharth and Kiara excite fans with their presence together at different events. The duo had celebrated the new year 2020 in the Maldives and are often seen around the town together. This has ultimately sparked the news of their blooming love affair.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Reportedly, cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty have been dating each other since 2019. Though they have not confirmed their relationship, both Rahul and Athiya are often seen posting adorable pictures with each other on Instagram. In an interview, Athiya’s father, actor Suneil Shetty had revealed that he “loves whom Athiya is seeing”. He had added that neither he nor his wife Mana has a problem with it. Well, even if Athiya and Rahul’s relationship is not confirmed they sure have become a fan favourite duo.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha

Actor Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha have often been spotted together around the town. The news of their relationship has been around for a while now. However, recently after Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding, the rumours of Rohan and Shradhha’s affair sparked like wildfire. Rohan had commented on Varun’s post sending him best wishes. To this, Varun replied saying, “I hope you’re ready”. And since then the fans have got more excited and are waiting for the official confirmation.

So that was the list of some rumoured beaus who have got everyone excited. Well, it remains to be seen if these duos will announce the big news this year.

Image Source: Instagram

