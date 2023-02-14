Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Drop Pics From Mehendi Ceremony: 'Pyaar Ka Rang Chada Hain'

Days after their wedding, newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony. On Tuesday also Valentine's Day, in a joint Instagram post, the actors shared the pictures and wrote, "Pyar ka rang chada hain".

In the photos, the couple can be seen sporting yellow ethnic outfits and posing together. In one of the pictures, they can also be seen hugging each other and dancing.

Kiara for her wedding, can be seen wearing an off-white lehenga paired with yellow dupatta. She completed her look with a choker and layered it with another statement necklace. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra complemented her with yellow kurta pajama teamed with multi-colour embroidery shawl in the same base colour - yellow.

Check out the pictures below:

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding

The couple tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their grand wedding was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal among others.

The couple wore Manish Malhotra for most of their wedding festivties including their airport looks at Delhi and Mumbai airport post wedding.

The couple hosted two reception, one in Delhi for their close family and friends, while the other one was in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.