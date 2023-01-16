Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Look Into Each Other's Eyes In New Photo, Fans Say 'cuties'

Kiara Advani's birthday post for rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra is setting massive couple goals. Kiara Advani on Monday evening shared an adorable picture of herself with Sidharth Malhotra on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy."

In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen looking into each other's eyes in the backdrop of a sunset.

Kiara's birthday post for Sidharth was soon flooded with comments from her fans. Actor Ananya Panday too commented on the post and claimed that she was their photographer for the picture.

Her comment read, "I think I took this picture. cuties!"

One of the actors' fans wrote, "Hayeee too much love ho gaya ek pic me." Another user wrote, "Ek aisi couple pic toh mai bhi deserve karta hun."

Many of the couple's fans also requested them to get married soon, while a few speculated "wedding soon." Others thought they were "made for each other."

Check out Kiara Advani's birthday post for Sidharth Malhotra below:

Sidharth-Kiara's relationship:

Sidharth and Kiara collaborated for the 2021 film 'Shershaah'. Ever since it was speculated that the actors have been dating each other. The 'Shershaah' co-stars were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. They flew to Dubai to ring in the New Year together. The couple was also spotted returning from Dubai together.

It's been speculated that the couple will be tying the knot in February this year. There are also reports that the wedding festivities will begin sometime in the first week of February. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani haven't accepted their relationship in public, nor have they denied it.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in Kartik Aaryan's 'Satya Prem Ki Katha'. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of 'Mission Majnu' on January 19, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

