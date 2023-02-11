Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Reportedly Buy New Apartment In Mumbai; See Video

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reportedly purchased a new apartment together. A video of their reported apartment is currently going viral on social media. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted a video of the Bollywood couple's new high-rise apartment on Instagram.

In the video, the paparazzi can be heard asking a man present outside the building about when Sidharth and Kiara bought the apartment. The man replies that "Ho gaya ek hafta" (it has been a week since Sidharth and Kiara purchased the apartment). Other details about the couple's reported Mumbai apartment are yet to be revealed. Check out the video down below.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrive in Mumbai

Sidharth and Kiara arrived in Mumbai at a private airport. The newlyweds both donned ethnic clothing as they greeted fans and paps. While Kiara wore an elegant yellow Anarkali suit, Sidharth donned a simple white kurta pyjama. Kiara is also seen wearing a solitaire diamond ring on her finger.

Both Sidharth and Kiara greeted their fans and paps with boxes of sweets.

Sidharth and Kiara's upcoming reception

Sidharth and Kiara are set to throw a reception on February 12 following their grand wedding, as per media reports. The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh on February 7 with many celebrities such as Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Isha Ambani and Shahid Kapoor attending the event. The couple made their way to Delhi on February 9, where they organised a reception.