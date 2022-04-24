Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Share Cryptic Note On 'love' & 'life' Amid Breakup Rumours

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani became one of the most endearing Bollywood couples after it was rumoured that the duo were dating each other. While they never made their relationship official or openly talked about it, they neither denied the rumours. They were often seen going on vacations together or hanging out at each other's residences in Mumbai. as it was recently reported that the couple had broken up, they both took to their respective social media handles and shared cryptic posts about love and life.

Sidharth and Kiara's cryptic posts hint at their break-up?

Sidharth Malhotra recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of himself in which he can be seen sporting a white and grey striped shirt along with a cool pair of shades. He even shared a cryptic caption along with it amid his break up rumours with his rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani. In the note, he added a thoughtful line about life without sunshine while revealing how he was shooting for a film. the caption read, "A day without sunshine is like, you know, night." - Steve Martin #shooting #life #waterbaby" (sic)

On the other hand, even Kiara Advani left the fans confused with her latest Instagram post that indicated a message about harvesting love. She posted a picture of herself while shooting for a brand campaign in which was seen sporting an off-white outfit while posing with a bag in her hand. In the caption, she shared a meaningful note about love that read, "Plant smiles, grow laughter, harvest love" (sic). This post came soon after the news about her break up with her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra took the internet by storm.

A source close to BollywoodLife revealed that both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have stopped meeting each other and have reportedly fallen out of love. The two actors bonded very well and soon became a much-loved Bollywood couple. Their fans even speculated they might tie the knot soon. However, the reason behind their separation is currently unknown. The source added, "Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time where many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope they sort it out if there is any possibility."

