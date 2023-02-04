Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra To Tie The Knot; Wedding Date, Venue, All We Know So Far

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding is finally happening. Even though the couple is tight-lipped about their wedding news, the details about the grand affair have been making rounds on social media. From wedding date, venue, designers, many details regarding the Shershaah couple's wedding is making headlines.

Here’s everything we know about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding

Wedding date

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are reportedly getting married on February 6. Ahead of their wedding, pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi and sangeet are reported to be held on February 4 and 5.

Wedding venue

The couple chose Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer for their destination wedding. It is one of the most extravagant royal palaces in India. The sandstone fortress is a mixture of historic charm and royalty. Recently, Kiara along with her family and close friend Manish Malhotra arrived at the grand palace, which confirmed the venue.

Wedding outfts

Reportedly, both Kiara and Sidharth have chosen ace designer Manish Malhotra for their wedding couture. The couple is often spotted in ensembles designed by Manish. Meanwhile, it is reported that the couple might be styled by celebrity stylists Lakshmi Lehr and Mohit Rai for the grand affair, respectively.

Star-studded affair

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding will reportedly be a star-studded celebration with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Isha Ambani, Ram Charan and Manish Malhotra in attendance.

Wedding menu

The couple planned a delicious menu for the big day. According to the reports, the delicacies includes a lavish spread of Indian and Continental cuisines along with special Rajasthani food like Bajre ki roti and bajre ka sota among others.

The sangeet playlist

As per media reports, a special performance has been prepared by the family members of the couple. Apart from the couple dancing to Raataan Lambiyaan, the sangeet playlist also includes songs like Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, Nachne De Saare, among others.

