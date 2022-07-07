Rumours surrounding Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's relationship have been making rounds for a long time. While the two have not made it official yet, they make one of the most beloved couples in the film industry. Recently, the rumoured couple was spotted at the airport as they brought their fashion A-game to the city.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently returned from a getaway as the couple was snapped at the airport by paparazzi. While the two did not reveal where they had been, they were not shying away from walking together. The two donned warm comfy clothes as they stepped out in the city.

Kiara Advani wore a green-coloured sweater with a deep neck with a pair of blue jeans. She tied her hair in a ponytail and donned white shoes. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star completed her look at a huge tote bag. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra kept it simple in a blue pullover and white pants. The actor also wore a black cap and white shoes. The two followed the necessary COVID-19 protocols and donned face masks at the airport.

Sidharth Malhotra on Kiara Advani's performance in Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Kiara Advani recently starred in the family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The actor played the lead role in the film and left her fans in awe of her performance. As Sidharth Malhotra also attended the film's premiere, he penned praise for his rumoured girlfriend.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Kiara Advani, you are on a roll boss. Absolutely loved you through the film." He further penned praise for Anik Kapoor and his "paisa vasool" performance. The actor also praised his Student of The Year co-star Varun Dhawan and said, "You have killed it in the comedy and the drama both. Kudos to you."

On Sidharth and Kiara's work front

Kiara Advani recently starred in back-to-back entertainers Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actor has a long list of projects in her kitty as she will soon be seen featured in RC-15 with Ram Charan and Govinda Mera Naam with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will soon star in Thank God opposite Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Mission Majnu, Yodha and a web series Indian Police Force in his kitty.

Image: INSTAGRAM-KIARAADVANI, PTI