Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Band Baja Arrives For Actor's Royal Baraat

The big day for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is finally here. The couple is all set to tie the knot today February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Ahead of their wedding, the preparations are going in full swing. Recently, a few glimpses from the wedding preparations are doing rounds on social media.

While in one picture, the 'baaraatis' and 'dholwaales' were dressed up in pink ensembles, the other photos showed a white horse outside the venue. In the viral videos, some men can be seen tying their turbans and strapping their drums. It is also reported that the handsome groom will ride on a white horse as two men were seen escorting a horse with a saddle adorned with a multi-coloured caparison.

In another set of photos, the brass band can be seen heading into the venue. The couple has booked Jea Band from Delhi. The band has been serving Indian weddings since 1936 and claims to be the oldest band in India.

It is also reported that the couple is having a pink-themed wedding ceremony. Earlier today, a truck loaded with boxes, presumably, wedding gifts was arrived at the palace.

Check out videos of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding preparations:

More about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet began on February 5. On Monday, the couple had a grand sangeet ceremony. Reportedly, the bride-to-be's family gave a special performance to the couple and grooved to a mix of songs including Gori Nal, Say Na and Rangasari among others.

The couple's friends from the entertainment industry are attending the wedding. The guest list includes Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Isha Ambani, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Anissa Malhotra among others.