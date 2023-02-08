Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Bride, Groom's Wedding Rings Steal The Limelight

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally turned their reel-life love story into a real-life love story on February 7 as they exchanged solemn wedding vows in the company of their near and dear ones.

The duo recently shared glimpses from their dreamy wedding at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace Hotel. With their hands folded, the newlyweds were seen blushing in one of the wedding portraits.

However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was their wedding rings.

While Kiara opted for a huge uncut diamond for her engagement ring, the Mission Majnu actor chose to keep it simple with a platinum wedding band, which was aesthetically pleasing and matched his sharp looks.

Check out the photo below:



As for their wedding looks, both Sidharth and Kiara wore bespoke Manish Malhotra outfits in pastel and nude hues.

For the caption of their official wedding announcement on Instagram, the duo borrowed from their blockbuster flick, Shershaah and wrote, "humari permanent booking ho gayi hai (now we are permanently booked)," continuing, "We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The carousel post had three dreamy photographs from the wedding, where in one of them Sidharth can be seen kissing his bride. The post immediately garnered wishes and blessings from celebrity friends and fans, where actress Katrina Kaif commented 'Congratulations so beautiful,' and Sidharth's co-star in the film Student of the Year, Varun Dhawan dropped heart emojis.

Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship timeline

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who co-starred in the movie Shershaah in 2021, reportedly met during the Lust Stories wrap-up party in 2018. The pair was seen out and about several times. They even celebrated the New Year's Eve in Dubai together.

On Sidharth Malhotra's birthday, Kiara Advani made her relationship Instagram official by posting an adorable photo of herself with the Shershaah actor.