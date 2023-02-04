Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Bride-to-be Jets Off To Jaisalmer

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been tight-lipped about their wedding ever since the rumours started but it seems like the preparations are going in full swing. Ahead of their wedding, Kiara was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her family seemingly headed to Jaisalmer for her big fat Indian wedding.

The actress waved at the shutterbugs. She looked pretty in an all-white ensemble teamed with a pink shawl. Reportedly, the couple is all set to tie knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

Kangana Ranaut seemingly confirms Sid-Kiara's wedding

Recently, Kangana Ranaut seemingly confirmed the news of Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's wedding after she shared a video of the couple on her Instagram story.

Sharing the video, she wrote, ""How delightful is this couple... rarely we see genuine love in movie industry... they look divine together."

Some time back, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda also hinted at the couple's big fat Indian wedding by sharing a series of photos of herself from the Mumbai airport. She accompanied it by hashtags - Big Fat Indian Wedding and Calling Rajasthan.

More about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Reportedly, Kiara and Sidharth are all set to tie the knot on February 6. If reports are to believed, the couple has chosen ace designer Manish Malhotra for their wedding couture. The bride-to-be might be styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr for the grand affair.

It has been also been reported that the couple's wedding will be a star-studded celebration with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Isha Ambani, Ram Charan and Manish Malhotra in attendance.