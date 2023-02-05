Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Bride's Brother Mishaal To Sing Special Song?

The much loved Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are reportedly tying the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. It is reported that Kiara Advani's younger brother Mishaal who is a rapper, composer and music director by profession, is all set to perform at the couple's sangeet ceremony.

If reports are to believed, then Mishaal has prepared a special song for his sister Kiara and his soon to-be brother-in-law Sidharth. The couple is also performing at the ceremony. Reportedly, their sangeet playlist is a combination of big Bollywood hits including Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco deewane and Nachne De Saare.

As per reports, Kiara and Sidharth will give a special performance on Raatan Lambiyaan, the romantic song from their movie Shershaah. It is said that the couple fell in love while shooting for that song.

More about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, sangeet have already started.

The couple has already arrived at the wedding venue along with their parents. Sidharth was clicked at the airport in Jaisalmer. He donned an-all-black ensemble. His mother Rimma Malhotra and brother Harshad Malhotra confirmed the news of their wedding and expressed their excitement.

Kiara arrived at the airport along with her close friend and ace celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. The bride-to-be sported an all-white look teamed with a pink shawl.

Ahead of their wedding, the guests have started to arrive at the venue. Earlier today, Kiara's close friend and Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor along with his wife Mira Rajput was snapped at the airport.

