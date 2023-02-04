Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Bride's Family Arrives At Jaisalmer

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding is finally happening. Recently, the bride-to-be arrived at the Jaisalmer airport along with her family. She was also accompanied by her close friend and the ace designer Manish Malhotra.

The actress's family smiled their hearts out at the airport. When the paps congratulated them for their daughter's wedding, they sweetly replied, "Thank you."

Check out their pictures below:

Earlier today, Kiara along with her family was snapped at the airport. It was reported that the bride and her family was heading to the wedding venue. Now their arrival at Jaisalmer airport, confirmed the news of the couple getting married.

The wedding of Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

A number of celebrities have pointed to the wedding of the celebrity couple. Celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda took to Instagram and posted a number of pictures on the social media platform from Mumbai airport. The star added two hashtags “Big Fat Wedding and Rajasthan Calling”, seemingly pointing towards the wedding.

Kangana Ranaut also posted a video of the duo on her Instagram story and congratulated them on their big day.

Sid-Kiara’s relationship

The duo first met each other during the wrap-up party of Lust Stories in 2018. They hadn’t posted anything on their Instagram accounts regarding each other, though were occasionally sighted together. It wasn’t until the promotion of their film Shershaah that the duo started posting pictures together.

Eventually, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to congratulate Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday, which in a way made their relationship Instagram-official.