Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Celebrity Mehendi Artist Confirms Big Fat Wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially getting married, confirms celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda. On Friday, Veena shared a couple of pictures of herself from Mumbai airport and used hashtags - Big Fat Indian Wedding and Calling Rajasthan. Kiara and Sidharth are said to be getting married in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer - Suryagarh Palace.

Many verified film industry trackers too have confirmed the news on their respective Twitter handles and have wished the Shershaah couple.

Check out Veena Nagda's pictures below:

About Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding

Sidharth and Kiara, who are said to have met during the schedule wrap party of Lust Stories in 2018, starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah. Ever since, the couple was spotted together on various occasions and also reportedly went out for vacations together.

Sidharth and Kiara also rang in the New Year together in Dubai. The couple was pictured at the Mumbai airport.

They were rumoured to be tying the knot for a while now, however, on Friday, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda and other verified film industry trackers also confirmed their wedding and congratulated the couple ahead of their big day on February 6.

The Shershaah couple is said to be tying the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who never officially confirmed their dating rumours, recently made their relationship Instagram official on the former's birthday. Kiara Advani shared an adorable picture of herself with the actor and shared a quirky caption.