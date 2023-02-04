Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Groom Arrives In Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra, who is all set to tie the knot with actor Kiara Advani on February 6, has arrived in Jaisalmer. The actor, on Saturday evening, was pictured at the Jaisalmer airport.

Sidharth could be seen sporting an all-black look, which he paired with a black cap and white sneakers.

Sidharth Malhotra's family too was pictured at the airport. The actor's mother could be seen donning a casual outfit. The Shershaah actor's father too was spotted the airport.

Earlier today, actor Kiara Advani too was pictured at the airport along with her family. She was also accompanied by her close friend and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Kiara Advani, unlike her fiance Sidharth Malhotra, sported an all-white look which she paired with a pink shawl. She exuded bridal glow when she was pictured at the airport in Jaisalmer.

All we know about Sid-Kiara wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are said to be tying the knot on February 6. They will reportedly have a royal wedding at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The bride and groom are said to be wearing Manish Malhotra for their big day. It is also speculated that the couple will be style by Lakshmi Lehr and Mohit Rai.

It is also reported that the couple have booked over 80 rooms and 70 luxury cars for their guests. The couple's pre-wedding festivities will mostly begin on February 5.

More about Sidharth and Kiara relationship

Sidharth and Kiara reportedly met on the wrap up part of Lust Stories in 2018. The couple starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah. Ever since they were spotted together on many occasions. They were even said to have gone out on many vacations together.

Recently the couple rang in the New Year together in Dubai. Sidharth and Kiara also made their relationship Instagram official on the former's birthday when Kiara Advani posted an adorable picture of herself with him with a quirky caption.