Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Groom-to-be Papped Leaving For Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to marry his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. The groom-to-be was recently clicked in Delhi as he was leaving for his wedding venue in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Unlike his bride-to-be Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra sported an all-black look.

Sidharth and Kiara will reportedly tie the knot at Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan on February 6.

Check out the video of the actor below:

Earlier on Saturday, Kiara Advani too with her family was spotted outside Kalina airport. The actor was also pictured at the Jaisalmer airport upon her arrival with her close friend and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Kiara exuded a bridal glow as she sported an all-white outfit, paired with a pink shawl.