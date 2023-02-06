Last Updated:

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE UPDATES: Couple Gets Hitched!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the wedding knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The couple, who first met at Lust Stories' after-party, is ready to get hitched! The wedding festivities are in full swing. Guests including Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra, and the couple's close family members are already in attendance.

Written By
Mugdha Kapoor
Kiara Advani

Image: Instagram/Varinder Chawla

pointer
20:04 IST, February 7th 2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani sported silver outfits for their wedding: Reports

As it is confirmed by ANI that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially married, it is also reported that the couple wore white outfits 

Watch the video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

pointer
18:51 IST, February 7th 2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's marital status changed

After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reports, their marital status on Wikipedia has been changed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

pointer
18:22 IST, February 7th 2023
It's official! Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani are married

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly tied the knot this afternoon. Official portraits from the wedding ceremony are awaited.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

pointer
17:52 IST, February 7th 2023
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra get hitched!

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially married. The pheras reportedly took place between 2 pm-4 pm

on February 7. 

 

pointer
16:02 IST, February 7th 2023
Malaika Arora heads to Jaisalmer ahead of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding?

Malaika Arora was recently clicked at the airport in Mumbai. The Moving In With Malaika actress is reportedly flying to Jaisalmer to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. 

Check out the video below:

pointer
14:56 IST, February 7th 2023
Juhi Chawla shares a glimpse of her desi breakfast from Sidharth-Kiara's wedding venue in Jaisalmer

Juhi Chawla, who reached Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding venue in Jaisalmer on Monday with her husband Jay Mehta, shared a glimpse of her desi breakfast on her Instagram story. 

Sharing a picture of her food, the actor wrote, "My desi breakfast - not to miss the pickles, gud and dahi... served in kasa and mitti ka bartan with paper straw and the marigold flower... love my Indian tradition.

Check out a screenshot of the actor's Instagram story below:

 

pointer
14:10 IST, February 7th 2023
Gifts arrive for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ahead of their wedding

Ahead of Sidharth Malhotra's wedding with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani, gifts have reportedly started to arrive at their wedding venue in Suryagarh palace. A video of a vehicle loaded with boxes, presumably wedding gifts, is surfacing on social media.

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

pointer
13:20 IST, February 7th 2023
Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Baraat scenes at Suryagarh Palace

Ahead of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding, glimpses from the couple's phera preparations are doing rounds on social media. Pictures of a wedding band and horse for baraat could be seen.

Take a look at the pictures:

 

 

pointer
13:04 IST, February 7th 2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to tie the knot between 2pm-4 pm: Report

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly tie the knot between 2 and 4 pm today February 7, according to reports. The wedding festivities including Haldi, mehendi and sangeet began on February 5. The Shershaah couple will tie the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

Check out the video below:

pointer
12:03 IST, February 7th 2023
Security beefed up outside Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding venue; special mobile covers to be distributed

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who reportedly have requested a no phone policy at their wedding venue, have also distributed a special mobile cover to people present at the palace to refrain them from clicking and leaking pictures from their wedding festivities. 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

Check out a glimpse of the special mobile cover:

pointer
12:03 IST, February 7th 2023
A video reportedly from Sidhath Malhotra-Kiara Advani's haldi venue is going viral

Ahead of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, an unverified video reportedly from the Shershaah couple's haldi venue is going viral on social media. In the video, the venue can be seen decked up with yellow and white decorations. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly tie the knot today February 7.

Check out the viral video below:

pointer
22:13 IST, February 6th 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding venue is lit-up for pre-wedding festivities

Pictures of lit-up Suryagarh palace is doing rounds on social media. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding venue is decorated with beautiful pink and yellow lights for the many wedding festivities including sangeet, haldi and mehendi. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on February 7.

Check out the pictures of the venue:

 

pointer
21:22 IST, February 6th 2023
Suryagarh Palace is lit up for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding festivities

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 7. Ahead of their big day, Suryagarh Palace - the couple's wedding venue, is lit up for the many pre-wedding festivities.

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

The couple had their sangeet night on Sunday, while their haldi and mehendi ceremony took place on February 6, according to reports. 

pointer
20:14 IST, February 6th 2023
Ahead of Sidharth-Kiara wedding, a video of the bride from Jaisalmer airport goes viral

Ahead of Kiara Advani's wedding with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra, a video of the actor from Jaisalmer airport is going viral on social media. In the video, the actor can be seen walking along with her close friend and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. 

Kiara can be seen in an all-white outfit paired with a pink shawl, which reportedly costs over ₹87000.

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

pointer
18:33 IST, February 6th 2023
Juhi Chawla showers her blessings on soon-to-be-married couple Sidharth and Kiara

"Badhai hai. Humari blessings hai. Bahut hi sundar jodi hai Sidharth aur Kiara ki," says Juhi Chawla as she reaches Jaisalmer to attend the Bollywood couple's big fat Indian wedding. 

pointer
18:16 IST, February 6th 2023
Juhi Chawla reaches Jaisalmer with her husband Jay Mehta

Senior Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Juhi Chawla was snapped arriving at the Jaisalmer airport along with her husband Jay Mehta to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. 

 

pointer
17:35 IST, February 6th 2023
An old video of Sidharth and Kiara grooving together on the dance floor resurfaces

An old video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grooving together on the dance floor at a friend's wedding has resurfaced on social media. The video, which is going viral, shows Kiara showing off her dance moves as Sidharth accompanies her on the dance floor. Take a look:

pointer
16:39 IST, February 6th 2023
Did you know Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani are childhood friends?

It's true! Isha Ambani, who was recently snapped arriving in Jaisalmer with her husband Anand Piramal, is bride-to-be Kiara Advani's childhood friend. Kiara had once even shared some childhood photos with Isha on her Instagram handle. Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

pointer
16:08 IST, February 6th 2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Juhi Chawla leaves for Jaisalmer

Juhi Chawla is en route to Jaisalmer for Sidharth and Kiara's big fat Indian wedding. 

pointer
14:50 IST, February 6th 2023
Kiara Advani's bridal makeup to be done by Lekha Gupta?

It is reported by makeup artist Lekha Gupta, who has worked with Kiara Advani in the past, will be doing the actress' makeup for her wedding festivities. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lekha Gupta (@makeupbylekha)

pointer
13:47 IST, February 6th 2023
A closer look at Sidharth and Kiara's wedding venue

The Suryagarh Palace is where Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly tie the knot on February 7. Here's a closer look at the wedding venue. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

pointer
13:34 IST, February 6th 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Couple to host a lunch today?

As per media reports, Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting a welcome lunch at Courtyard, Suryagarh today for the wedding guests.

 

pointer
13:34 IST, February 6th 2023
Kiara Advani's childhood friend, Isha Ambani along with husband Anand Piramal reach Jaisalmer for actor's wedding with Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 7, according to reports. Several guests were spotted arriving at the Jaisalmer airport ahead of the actor couple's marriage. The latest to join the list was Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal. Isha looked pretty in an ethnic wear.

Check out the couple's pictures below:

 

pointer
13:34 IST, February 6th 2023
Sidharth Malhotra's nani expresses happiness: 'Bahut khushi hai'

Sidharth Malhotra's extended family members have been arriving at Jaisalmer to attend the actor's wedding with Kiara Advani. The latest one to join the actor was his nani (maternal grandmother.) She was pictured at the Jaisalmer airport and was also seen having a conversation with the shutterbugs stationed at the airport. During her interaction with the paps, Sidharth's grandmother expressed her happiness over the actor's wedding with Kiara Advani and said, "Bahut Khushi hai, bahaut badhai ho" (I am extremely happy and many congratulations to them).

Check out her reaction below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

pointer
13:34 IST, February 6th 2023
Glimpse of the Sangeet night preparations

The pre-wedding festivities for Sidharth-Malhotra and Kiara Advani have begun in Jaisalmer. Their guests have started to arrive at the venue. Now, a visual of Suryagarh Palace is going viral. In the video, the preparations being done for the couple's sangeet night can be seen. 

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

pointer
13:34 IST, February 6th 2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Armaan Jain, wife Anissa Malhotra and others reach Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 7. The guests of the couple have started to arrive at their wedding venue in Jaisalmer. The latest ones to join the list are Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra. A few others from Sidharth Malhotra's extended family were also pictured at the Jaisalmer airport.

Check out the pictures below:

 

pointer
13:34 IST, February 6th 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's guests to receive grand welcome at Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have made special arrangements for their guests at their wedding. Their guests, upon their arrival, will receive a grand welcome at the wedding venue in Jaisalmer. They are to be welcomed with folk dance and music.

Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

pointer
13:34 IST, February 6th 2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Akash Ambani reaches Jaisalmer

Akash Ambani, on Sunday, reached Jaisalmer - the wedding destination of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, with high security. The actor couple is getting married at Suryagarh Palace on February 7, as per reports.

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

pointer
13:34 IST, February 6th 2023
Kiara Advani to be styled by her Kabir Singh stylist Lekha Gupta?

Ahead of Kiara Advani's wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, it is reported that the actor's 'Kabir Singh' stylist Lekha Gupta will be styling her for the big day. Gupta reportedly flew down to Jaisalmer on Saturday evening with other makeup artists.

Kiara's hairstylist Amit Thakur has also reportedly reached the wedding venue with his team. READ STORY

pointer
13:34 IST, February 6th 2023
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and others snapped at Jaisalmer airport

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput along with a few other celebrities arrived in Jaisalmer on Sunday afternoon. The couple was seen sporting casual outfits. They even smiled at the shutterbugs. Earlier today, the couple was pictured at the Kalina airport.

Check out their pictures from the Jaisalmer airport below:

 

