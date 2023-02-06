Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE UPDATES: Couple Gets Hitched!

Juhi Chawla shares a glimpse of her desi breakfast from Sidharth-Kiara's wedding venue in Jaisalmer

Juhi Chawla, who reached Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding venue in Jaisalmer on Monday with her husband Jay Mehta, shared a glimpse of her desi breakfast on her Instagram story.

Sharing a picture of her food, the actor wrote, "My desi breakfast - not to miss the pickles, gud and dahi... served in kasa and mitti ka bartan with paper straw and the marigold flower... love my Indian tradition.

Check out a screenshot of the actor's Instagram story below: