Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE UPDATES: Couple Gets Hitched!

Image: Instagram/Varinder Chawla
As it is confirmed by ANI that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially married, it is also reported that the couple wore white outfits
After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reports, their marital status on Wikipedia has been changed.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reportedly tied the knot this afternoon. Official portraits from the wedding ceremony are awaited.
Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially married. The pheras reportedly took place between 2 pm-4 pm
on February 7.
Malaika Arora was recently clicked at the airport in Mumbai. The Moving In With Malaika actress is reportedly flying to Jaisalmer to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.
Juhi Chawla, who reached Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding venue in Jaisalmer on Monday with her husband Jay Mehta, shared a glimpse of her desi breakfast on her Instagram story.
Sharing a picture of her food, the actor wrote, "My desi breakfast - not to miss the pickles, gud and dahi... served in kasa and mitti ka bartan with paper straw and the marigold flower... love my Indian tradition.
Ahead of Sidharth Malhotra's wedding with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani, gifts have reportedly started to arrive at their wedding venue in Suryagarh palace. A video of a vehicle loaded with boxes, presumably wedding gifts, is surfacing on social media.
Ahead of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding, glimpses from the couple's phera preparations are doing rounds on social media. Pictures of a wedding band and horse for baraat could be seen.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly tie the knot between 2 and 4 pm today February 7, according to reports. The wedding festivities including Haldi, mehendi and sangeet began on February 5. The Shershaah couple will tie the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who reportedly have requested a no phone policy at their wedding venue, have also distributed a special mobile cover to people present at the palace to refrain them from clicking and leaking pictures from their wedding festivities.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.
Ahead of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, an unverified video reportedly from the Shershaah couple's haldi venue is going viral on social media. In the video, the venue can be seen decked up with yellow and white decorations. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly tie the knot today February 7.
Haldi Today 💥#SidharthMalhotra#SidKiaraWedding#KiaraSidharthwedding#SidharthKiaraWedding#KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/FH1q0tAbuI— Ayush (@Ayushh_11) February 7, 2023
Pictures of lit-up Suryagarh palace is doing rounds on social media. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding venue is decorated with beautiful pink and yellow lights for the many wedding festivities including sangeet, haldi and mehendi. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on February 7.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 7. Ahead of their big day, Suryagarh Palace - the couple's wedding venue, is lit up for the many pre-wedding festivities.
The couple had their sangeet night on Sunday, while their haldi and mehendi ceremony took place on February 6, according to reports.
Ahead of Kiara Advani's wedding with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra, a video of the actor from Jaisalmer airport is going viral on social media. In the video, the actor can be seen walking along with her close friend and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
Kiara can be seen in an all-white outfit paired with a pink shawl, which reportedly costs over ₹87000.
"Badhai hai. Humari blessings hai. Bahut hi sundar jodi hai Sidharth aur Kiara ki," says Juhi Chawla as she reaches Jaisalmer to attend the Bollywood couple's big fat Indian wedding.
Senior Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Juhi Chawla was snapped arriving at the Jaisalmer airport along with her husband Jay Mehta to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.
An old video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grooving together on the dance floor at a friend's wedding has resurfaced on social media. The video, which is going viral, shows Kiara showing off her dance moves as Sidharth accompanies her on the dance floor. Take a look:
It's true! Isha Ambani, who was recently snapped arriving in Jaisalmer with her husband Anand Piramal, is bride-to-be Kiara Advani's childhood friend. Kiara had once even shared some childhood photos with Isha on her Instagram handle. Check it out below:
Juhi Chawla is en route to Jaisalmer for Sidharth and Kiara's big fat Indian wedding.
#sidkiara ✨ pic.twitter.com/CWfs5Ay05Z— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 6, 2023
It is reported by makeup artist Lekha Gupta, who has worked with Kiara Advani in the past, will be doing the actress' makeup for her wedding festivities.
The Suryagarh Palace is where Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly tie the knot on February 7. Here's a closer look at the wedding venue.
As per media reports, Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting a welcome lunch at Courtyard, Suryagarh today for the wedding guests.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 7, according to reports. Several guests were spotted arriving at the Jaisalmer airport ahead of the actor couple's marriage. The latest to join the list was Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal. Isha looked pretty in an ethnic wear.
Sidharth Malhotra's extended family members have been arriving at Jaisalmer to attend the actor's wedding with Kiara Advani. The latest one to join the actor was his nani (maternal grandmother.) She was pictured at the Jaisalmer airport and was also seen having a conversation with the shutterbugs stationed at the airport. During her interaction with the paps, Sidharth's grandmother expressed her happiness over the actor's wedding with Kiara Advani and said, "Bahut Khushi hai, bahaut badhai ho" (I am extremely happy and many congratulations to them).
The pre-wedding festivities for Sidharth-Malhotra and Kiara Advani have begun in Jaisalmer. Their guests have started to arrive at the venue. Now, a visual of Suryagarh Palace is going viral. In the video, the preparations being done for the couple's sangeet night can be seen.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 7. The guests of the couple have started to arrive at their wedding venue in Jaisalmer. The latest ones to join the list are Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra. A few others from Sidharth Malhotra's extended family were also pictured at the Jaisalmer airport.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have made special arrangements for their guests at their wedding. Their guests, upon their arrival, will receive a grand welcome at the wedding venue in Jaisalmer. They are to be welcomed with folk dance and music.
Akash Ambani, on Sunday, reached Jaisalmer - the wedding destination of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, with high security. The actor couple is getting married at Suryagarh Palace on February 7, as per reports.
Ahead of Kiara Advani's wedding with Sidharth Malhotra, it is reported that the actor's 'Kabir Singh' stylist Lekha Gupta will be styling her for the big day. Gupta reportedly flew down to Jaisalmer on Saturday evening with other makeup artists.
Kiara's hairstylist Amit Thakur has also reportedly reached the wedding venue with his team. READ STORY
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput along with a few other celebrities arrived in Jaisalmer on Sunday afternoon. The couple was seen sporting casual outfits. They even smiled at the shutterbugs. Earlier today, the couple was pictured at the Kalina airport.
Check out their pictures from the Jaisalmer airport below: