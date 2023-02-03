Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Rumours Around The Couple's Big Day

Rumours of lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married in February have been doing rounds on the Internet, since the beginning of the year. Along with the wedding date and venue, which is most likely to be February 6 and Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer respectively, some additional rumoured details about this coveted wedding are now surfacing on social media.

1. Star-studded guest list

Reportedly, apart from close friends and family, the wedding will see the attendance of celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Ram Charan and Manish Malhotra. The bride and groom are most likely to wear Manish Malhotra ensembles for the wedding.

2. Couple to have two wedding receptions

According to a few media reports, the 'Shershaah' couple is expected to host two wedding receptions - One in Delhi, and other one in Mumbai. Their teams have also roped in Shah Rukh Khan's former bodyguard Yaseen to oversee security arrangements at the wedding.

3. The royal arrangements for guests

The hotel has reserved about 80 rooms for the visitors, and 70 vehicles, including Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and BMW to pick guests from the airport. To ensure that the wedding remains a private event, security has also been stepped up at the wedding venue.

More on Sidharth-Kiara's relationship

Sidharth and Kiara, who are said to have met during the schedule wrap party of Lust Stories in 2018, starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah. Ever since, the couple was spotted together on various occasions and are now rumoured to be marrying each other soon.

They made their relationship Instagram official on Sidharth Malhotra's birthday, when Kiara Advani shared an adorable picture wishing her Shershaah co-star.