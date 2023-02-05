Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput & Others Reach Jaisalmer

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding is finally happening. Ahead of their big fat Indian wedding, the guests have started to arrive at the venue in Jaisalmer. Recently, Shahid Kapoor along with his wife Mira Kapoor arrived at the Jaisalmer airport.

While the actor wore a white sweater teamed with matching pants, Mira opted for a white shirt dress paired with a blue sweater.

Check out the pictures below:

Earlier today, the couple was snapped at the Kalina airport. It was speculated that they are headed to their close friend Kiara's wedding. However, now Iit is confirmed that Shahid and Mira are among the guests who'll be attending the lavish affair.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth's arrival in Jaisalmer

Both, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrived in Jaisalmer yesterday. The bride-to-be was snapped at the airport along with her family in the morning. She was also accompanied by her close friend and ace designer Manish Malhotra. She donned an all-white ensemble teamed with pink shawl.

Later in the day, the groom-to-be was spotted at the airport along with his family. Unlike his ladylove, the actor sported an all-black look. When paps asked Sidharth's mother Rimma about his son's wedding, she said that she is "very excited."

More about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are reportedly getting married on February 6 at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet will be held today (February 5).

As per the reports, designer Manish Malhotra took up the duty of sorting out their wedding wardrobe. It is also reported that the couple will be styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Mohit Rai.