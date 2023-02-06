Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Shershaah Producer Says 'I'm Sure Vikram Batra...'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. Now that their wedding is finally happening, Shershaah's producer Shabbir Boxwala expressed his excitement over the good news. He also said that Vikram Batra (the character played by Sidharth in Shershaah) would be blessing the couple from above.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker said, “I am genuinely very happy for Sidharth and Kiara. They are amazing people, and I am elated that the reel-life couple from Shershaah is getting married in real life. I am sure that Vikram Batra would also be blessing them from above."

Speaking about Kiara and Sidharth's intimate wedding ceremony, he said, "I have heard their wedding is an intimate affair with only a few people in attendance, and I truly believe that’s the most right way to go about it. I wish them lots of luck, love and blessings."

It is reported that the soon-to-be-married couple met and fell in love on the sets of Vishnuvardhan's directorial 'Shershaah'. Kiara and Sidharth have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. While the couple hasn't accepted their love affair, they haven't denied it as well.

More about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are reportedly getting married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet began yesterday (February 5). A video of their sangeet décor has been doing rounds on social media.

The guests have started to arrive at the wedding venue. Several celebrities from the entertainment fraternity including Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra among others have arrived until now.