Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Stylist Lakshmi Lehr To Style Bride-to-be?

Kiara Advani is all set to tie the knot with beau Sidharth Malhotra on February 6 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, according to reports. On her big day, Kiara might be getting styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr. The actress has previously worked with Lakshmi on various occasions.

The stylist recently shared a video of the actress looking stunning in a bright pink lehenga as a bride. The photo shoot suggests that it was for a magazine. It is also rumored that both the bride and the groom have chosen designer Manish Malhotra for their wedding attire.

Check out Lakshmi's post below:

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding

On Friday, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared a couple of pictures of herself from Mumbai airport on her Instagram Stories. She accompanied it by hashtags - Big Fat Wedding and Rajasthan Calling.

Many verified Film industry trackers too confirmed Sidharth-Kiara's wedding on their social media handles.

On Friday evening, Queen actor Kangana Ranaur too took to her Instagram Story and shared a video of the couple from the time of Shershaah promotions and called them divine, seemingly confirming their wedding.

More about Sid-Kiara relationship

Sidharth and Kiara, who are said to have met during the schedule wrap party of Lust Stories in 2018, starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah. Ever since, the couple was spotted together on various occasions. They even made their relationship Instagram official on Sidharth's birthday when Kiara Advani shared an adorable picture of herself with him.

In the caption, she wrote, “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy” with a couple of emojis. Many fans considered it to be a sign that their alleged ongoing romance is soon to be official.